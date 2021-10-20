Dubai Chamber of Commerce ready to facilitate a Guyana Trade Office

Following a successful meeting today between the Guyanese private sector and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, its President and CEO Mr Hamad Buamim, indicated that the Chamber is ready to facilitate a Guyana Trade Office in Dubai.

He said that the office will promote and expedite continuous investment and trade partnerships between the two countries.

The Guyanese private sector representatives were led by the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr.

Both delegations discussed ways to connect businesses for trade and business opportunities between countries and about increasing the presence of Dubai’s private sector in our region.

Mr Buamim emphasised his Chamber’s desire to continue building relationships with emerging countries like Guyana through private sector partnerships.

Prior to the meeting, the private sector delegation was told by President Irfaan Ali at a breakfast meeting to take advantage of the opportunities available and form themselves into consortiums.