Drugs, knives, scissors among items found on ECD students

The Guyana Police Force carried out the ’Operation Shakedown’ exercise at secondary schools on the East Coast of Demerara during which several prohibited items were discovered.

’Operation Shakedown’ features a Lecture and Search exercise.

The GPF’s Regional Division 4C (East Coast Demerara) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Schools Welfare Department and teachers, on Tuesday (May 30, 2023), commenced the operation to tackle anti-social behaviours exhibited by students in schools, which have resulted in violent encounters in some instances.

Random searches and lectures were conducted at the Lancaster Secondary, Annandale Secondary, Buxton Secondary, Bladen Hall Multilateral, Ann’s Grove Secondary, Hope Secondary, and Golden Grove Secondary schools on the East Coast of Demerara, as part of the collaborative effort.

Students’ bags were searched in the presence of the Head Master/Mistress and Welfare Officers, where several prohibited items were found.

During those searches, the Police Force said suspected cannabis, knives, condoms, lighters, scissors, screwdrivers, spanners and needles were confiscated.

On the lecture side of the exercise, topics such as violence and crime committed at schools, gang fighting, taking offensive weapons to school, the consequences of using offensive weapons at school, being on the streets after school, respect for teachers, and cyber crimes were discussed.

The Head Master/Mistress applauded the police ranks for their participation and urged a continuous effort in partnership.