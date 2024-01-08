Drivers who suffered damages on Wismar Bridge to be compensated – Edghill

The Wismar Bridge in Linden

Drivers and other motorists who suffered damages due to incomplete works on the Wismar Bridge in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Monday will be compensated, the government has assured.

On Sunday night and into the wee hours of Monday, rehabilitative and maintenance works were undertaken on the bridge and due to the short window of time, there were incomplete works.

This resulted in a four-inch hedge, causing discomfort to drivers. There were also reports of tyres suffering damages from protruding bolts and nuts.

On Monday morning, there was some amount of unease and inconvenience to drivers and motorists who voiced their concerns over the state of the structure.

As he addressed the public hours later, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill indicated that the Linmine Secretariat and management of the Wismar Bridge were engaged to allow for a prompt resolution.

By Tuesday morning, it is expected that the maintenance will be completed and the process will commence to have these drivers compensated.

“I had a videocall with all of the taxi drivers that were out at the Wismar end of the bridge…They have shown me their tyres that have been busted or damaged. The agreement that we have is that the manager will document the vehicles’ number, name of driver and photographic evidence of the damages that have been incurred and…by Thursday morning, we will be engaging those persons about how we can deal with the damages,” said the Public Works Minister.

Edghill has indicated that there is no intent to ‘slow up’ traffic across the Wismar Bridge, adding that authorities want a free flow of vehicles.

He identified that just last Friday, President Dr Irfaan Ali was in Region 10 where assurances were made to improve service to users of the current bridge. In that light, the Minister called for persons to desist from inciting political agitation.

“There is no need for politics to get involved in a matter that is purely technical and can be addressed at the technical level. Political agitation and political mischief should not be allowed to interrupt the lives of a community that is seeking to progress and develop.”

He added, “We have heard the voices of the aggrieved taxi drivers; some of them indicating that as a result of the damages, they will not be able to work for the day. We’re going to work with you to ensure we have these matters corrected soonest.”

Meanwhile, users were asked to proceed with caution during maintenance works, and move at the appropriate speed until the situation is remedied.