Driver nabbed with over 4lbs of ganja

The narcotics found in the suspect’s vehicle

An intelligence-led operation by the police on Friday night led to the arrest of a 40-year-old man who was transporting marijuana in his motorcar.

The ranks, led by an Assistant Superintendent, observed one silver-grey Toyota Premio car (Registration #PNN 7493) proceeding East in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge at about 21:30 hrs Friday night (June 7th, 2024).

The Police stopped the vehicle, and the 40-year-old driver was asked if he had anything illegal in his vehicle. The driver then indicated to the ranks that he had ‘some weed’. Police searched the car and found a black plastic bag containing two parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The driver was told of the offence committed – Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of Trafficking. He was cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Providence Police Station along with the suspected narcotics, which, when weighed, amounted to 2,050 grams (2kg or 4.5 pounds).

The suspect remains in custody and is slated to be charged.