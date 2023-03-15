Driver killed in Essequibo Coast accident

A 29-year-old hire car driver is now dead following an accident last night at La Belle Alliance, Essequibo Coast.

Dead is Amos Christopher Li of the same village, who was driving motorcar HD 252 at the time of the crash at 23:20hrs.

There was another occupant in the vehicle, 20-year-old Aliyah Harris, of Coffee Grove, Essequibo Coast; she suffered injuries.

Police said the car was proceeding north along the western driving lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed when it was alleged by Harris, who was seated in the front passenger seat, that the driver lost control of the car.

Harris said the vehicle collided with a concrete culvert on the western side of the road and ended up in a trench.

They both were then taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited persons; the driver was in an unconscious condition.

They were conveyed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where Harris was admitted as a patient for a fractured left shoulder.

The driver was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.