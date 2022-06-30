Driver in Mandela Avenue fatal accident released on $100K bail

Dead: Odessia Sam

The driver in the vehicle that was involved the fatal accident along the Mandela Avenue, Georgetown on Wednesday has been released from police custody.

This was confirmed by spokesperson of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Mark Ramotar who noted that “the female driver was released on $100,000 bail.”

The accident, which occurred at around 15:20h, resulted in the death of a woman who was the pillion rider on a motorcycle. The motorcyclist is still hospitalised.

Dead is 42-year-old Odessia Sam of Lot 170 Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown; and injured is Wendel Oudkerk of Lot 65 Lamaha Springs, Georgetown.

According to Police, Oudkerk was riding motorcycle CH 1099 with Sam as his pillion rider, proceeding north along Critchlow Avenue. Motor jeep PSS 7007 was being driven at the time by a 41-year-old female, who was proceeding west along the northern drive lane of the southern carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue.

It is alleged that the driver of the motorcycle, on approaching the junction of Nelson Mandela and Critchlow Avenues, failed to stop, and proceeded to cross the road going from south to north in a bid to proceed onto the northern carriageway at an opening between the median.

According to police, in so doing, he ended up into the path of the motor jeep, and the front of that vehicle came into contact with the right side of the motorcycle,

causing the motorcyclist and pillion rider to be thrown onto the roadway, where they received injuries about their bodies.

Police said the motorcyclist was picked up in a semi-conscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians, placed into an ambulance and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, while the pillion rider was placed into a Police vehicle and was also transported to the hospital, where a doctor on duty pronounced the pillion rider dead on arrival.

Police said the motor jeep was examined, two breathalyzer tests were conducted on the driver, and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Additionally, Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a safety helmet, but the pillion rider was not wearing a helmet.

Investigations are ongoing.