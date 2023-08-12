Driver in Craig accident that left wife, 3 family members dead gets $450,000 bail

The driver of the motor car involved in an accident that claimed the lives of four persons, including his wife, was granted bail in the sum of $450,000 following his arraignment on Thursday.

Fifty-seven-year-old Stanley La Cruise of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Courts where he was slapped with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 – $100,000 bail on each of the charges.It is alleged that on August 7, 2023, at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), he drove motor car PPP 3034 in a dangerous manner to the public, thus causing the death of his wife, Yvette Domingo, of Mon Repos, ECD, and three others: 60-year-old Eric Christopher Thomas; 56-year-old Annette Williams; and Lynette Chappelle—all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Chappelle was pregnant, and her seven-year-old son was with her and her parents when the accident happened.

The lad is still hospitalised. A 13-year-old who was in the car also sustained injuries. Additionally, La Cruise was charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was released on $50,000 bail after denying this charge. The collision involved a motor lorry, GYY 9560, driven by Tyrese Bess, 21, and a motor car, PPP 3034, operated by La Cruise. According to the Police report, the accident occurred around 20:00h when the motor car driven by La Cruise which contained passengers, was travelling south along the eastern side of the Craig Public Road.

The Police’s initial findings indicated that the driver of the motor car attempted a dangerous ‘U-turn’ at Craig but ended up in the path of a motor lorry, thus resulting in a collision.

The impact resulted in severe injuries to all occupants of the motor car, who were swiftly transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for medical attention. Guyana Times was told that Thomas, Williams and Chappelle had travelled to Georgetown to attend a cricket match at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, EBD.