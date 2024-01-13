Driver escapes as cops uncover 49lbs of ganja in motorcar at Providence

Almost 50lbs of marijuana was this morning confiscated by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following an operation at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Ranks who were performing patrol duties, acting on information received, proceeded to set up a roadblock at Providence, EBD, in the vicinity of the Lambada Sports Bar.

During the exercise, the cops observed the approach of motorcar PAF 7021, however, the driver stopped the vehicle about 50ft away from the ranks where he exited and ran away.

The police officers then proceeded to search the car where they discovered in the trunk three large bulky transparent plastic bags, containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, suspected to be marijuana.

The suspected cannabis and the motorcar were escorted to the Golden Grove Police Station, where the suspected cannabis, when weighed, amounted to 22.235kg or 49lbs.

Investigations are ongoing.