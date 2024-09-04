Driver dies after vehicle topples along Unamico Trail

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Tuesday, September 03, 2024, at about 10:00hrs, a fatal incident occurred on Unamico Trail, Upper Berbice River, involving motor car with registration number PAB 1457 driven by Dave Causway of Kwakwani, Berbice River.

Inquiries revealed that motor car PAB 1457 was proceeding north along the western side of the trail at an allegedly fast rate of speed while descending a hill, as he negotiated a right turn the driver lost control of the vehicle and it toppled several times pinning the driver as it came to a halt.

Causway (the driver) was assisted by public spirited persons and taken to Kwakwani district hospital. However, he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The body was escorted to Senior Pensioner mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Scene visited, investigations in progress.