Driver dies after fuel tanker crashes at Aurora

A 32-year-old man lost his life after the vehicle he was driving encountered a mechanical problem, causing it to run off a trail at Aurora in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Tyrone Anthony who resided at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

At around 17:35hrs on Monday, Anthony was driving fuel tanker GAD 3757, which was owned by Demerara Transportation Limited, along the Aurora/Tapir trail.

Police said whilst negotiating a turn down a slope along the trail, the tanker developed a mechanical problem, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and run off the trail.

As a result, the driver was flung out of the fuel tanker and pinned down on the ground. He was picked up in an unconscious state by a passerby and taken to the Aurora Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.