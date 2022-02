The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A man is now dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed into the arch at New Amsterdam, Berbice in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is Rawle Victor, a poultry farmer of Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Reports are that last evening, the driver was speeding and lost control of the motorcar which collided with the base of the arch.

An occupant who was also in the vehicle is said to be injured.

Investigations are ongoing.