Driver dies after crashing car into trench

Timothy Kublall

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 20:50 hrs last night (Sunday 18th February 2024) on the access road at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, involving motor car PRR 6860 driven by Timothy Kublall (now deceased), a 22 years of Lot 102 Enterprise Squatting Area.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding West at a fast rate when the driver lost control and ended up in a nearby trench on the southern side of the road. As a result, the vehicle submerged underwater with the driver in the vehicle.

The driver was taken out by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a Police vehicle where he was pronounced dead on arrival.