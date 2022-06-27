Driver dies after colliding with ‘dead cow’ along Diamond Bypass Road

Dead: Vishraykanand Narayan

The driver of a motorcar is now dead after he collided with a dead cow that was positioned along the Mocha-Diamond bypass road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is 43-year-old Vishraykanand Narayan of Downer Street, Grove, EBD. Geeta Sammy, 46, the man’s wife and a passenger in the vehicle, was injured in the accident which occurred at around 00:30h on Sunday.

Motorcar PGG 9779 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the New Diamond Access Road when it collided with a dead cow that was lying on the said side of the roadway.

As a result of the collision, the man lost control of his vehicle which toppled several times before crashing into a concrete culvert.

The husband and wife were picked up in conscious conditions by public-spirited citizens, placed into an ambulance and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

Sammy was treated for minor abrasions about the body and sent away while Narayan was admitted a patient suffering from a fractured shoulder and pelvis and was later transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital.

He was admitted a patient in the male surgical ward where he later succumbed to his injuries about 06:55hrs today. Investigations are ongoing.