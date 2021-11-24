Drive-in shows to be hosted in Berbice, Linden, Georgetown to celebrate Christmas

The Worship in Spirit and in Truth Ministries International (WIST) is commencing the holiday celebrations with its Annual Christmas Production under the theme, “The Messiah”.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, WIST Ministries will be hosting drive-in viewings of tis production.

“Since the Covid-19 Pandemic precludes safety in large gatherings, WIST is intent on spreading the message of Jesus Christ in the safest way possible. There will be theatre style viewings at Berbice, Linden and Georgetown,” the statement outlined.

The drive-in activity will be held at the Giftland Mall on December 9 at 19:00h at a cost of $2000 per vehicle.

“The drive-in show at the Giftland Mall parking lot will bring the excitement and joy of the Christmas story from a 20ft*8ft, 60 panel LED screen with sound tuned to a radio channel so that viewers can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their vehicles,” the organisation stated.

Viewings will also be conducted in Linden and Berbice with strict compliance to all Covid-19 safety measures. The Linden viewings will be held at the Praise Tabernacle Assembly of God Church on December 10 at 18:00hrs at a cost of $200 for persons aged 12 and under, and $400 for persons over 12.

In Berbice, it will be held at the Classic International Hotel and Cinema, Corriverton, on December 11 at 14:30hrs and 17:30hrs at a cost of $200 for persons aged 12 and under, and $400 for persons over 12.

Tickets can be purchased at WIST’s Office located at 8 Lamaha and Oronoque Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown.