Drake’s New Richard Mille Watch Is Worth Millions, Showcases Insane Jewelry Game

Drake is showing off another rare Richard Mille said to be worth millions after Diddy bash rappers for spending a fortune on the timepieces.

Even though not everyone is a fan of the extremely pricy brand, many are still willing to drop millions of dollars on a single Richard Mille timepiece. Drake took to Instagram this week to share a photo of the RM watch he copped most recently, and the complexed design is speculated to initially retail for north of $2 million.

According to the Canadian rapper’s Instagram Story, it’s been an “Easy Money Year” for him. Following the release of his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy in September, Drake extended his lead as the artist with the most Billboard entries of all time. The record-breaking album spawned all Billboard hits, including a whopping nine of the top ten, and had Drake become the first artist to debut in the top three and other deluge of positions on the Hot 100 while debuting atop the Billboard 200 chart as well.

Drake also helped his friend and longtime collaborator Future to earn his first career No. 1 on the Billboard chart with the title “Way 2 Sexy” from CLB. To commemorate the event, he gifted Future another rare Richard Mille last month that’s reportedly a 1-of-1. Future shared the exclusive gift on Instagram thanking Drizzy in the caption of the video displaying the timepiece.

As for Drake’s latest Richard Mille display, some speculate that it’s a RM 56-02 valued at around $2.2 million, while others believe it could be a rare prototype of the RM 056 model worth even more. Meanwhile, according to Complex, a source says Drake likely paid as much as $5 million for the unique piece that could be a Jean Todt-related RM 056 model.

Earlier this year, Diddy says he don’t like Richard Mille watches and think rappers are getting finesse by the watch maker. He made it clear that he is not a hater since he himself like the finer things in life, but think the Richard Mille watch are “not hot.”

“I’m just telling y’all you getting tricked by the Richard Mille. The Richard Mille is like a Timex or some sh*t like that,” Diddy said.

All of that didn’t matter to Drake since he owns more than one of the expensive watches. Not to mention his jewelry game is next level as evident in some of these clips from his birthday party.