Drake’s New Girlfriend Revealed After Split With Johanna Leia

Drake has a new lady in his life.

It seems that the Certified Lover Boy has moved on from his relationship with basketball mom Johanna Leia and is seeing a new beau. Drake caused many to speculate on the state of his relationship when Johanna was noticeably absent at his 35th birthday party held this weekend in Los Angeles.

The rapper has been keeping his love life private, which makes it even harder for his fans to figure out whether he’s single or taken, but a source close to him confirmed that he is seeing a Canadian woman who lives in Miami.

This news comes after months of speculation about his involvement with Johanna, who is the mother of high school basketball prospect Amari Bailey. Drake appeared to be head over heels for the model when he was spotted courtside with her at her son’s basketball game, but later it was confirmed that he was indeed trying to woo her.

Drake and Johanna Leia were seen on a luxurious date at Dodger Stadium months ago, where the two enjoyed dinner while a private chef cooked some tasty food.

Things didn’t pan out for the pair, though, and for an eligible bachelor like Drake, it’s no surprise that he would be snagged up by another deserving lady.

On Wednesday, Radar Online reported that the two were no longer an item but that Drake has moved on and is seeing a Miami-based, Canada-born woman. This time, however, Drake’s not going for a famous or Instagram famous woman, though.

She was also credited for hiring a Pakistani Dabke dance group to perform for Drake at his birthday party.

“It’s his new fling that sent him the Arabic dabke to his house for his bday surprise,” the source said to news companies.

Meanwhile, Drake has developed quite the reputation over the past few months when it comes on to women. Before he was seen courting Johanna Leia, Drake was accused by a musician called Jamie Sun, who said Drake’s involvement with his fiancée caused their 8-year relationship to end.

The woman Naomi Sharon was said to have been contacted by Drake to work on his CLB album released in September and that the rapper flew her and her fiancé out to Los Angeles for Naomi to work on his album. However, he claimed that Naomi Sharon and Drake became sexually involved during the recording sessions.

Naomi Sharon’s contributions have not appeared on CLB, however.