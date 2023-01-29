Drake Salutes Sizzla In Honoring His Mother Sandi Graham On Her 75th Birthday

Drake salutes Sizzla Kalonji in celebrating his mother’s 75th birthday on Saturday night with his son, Adonis, his father, Dennis Graham, and other family members all in attendance to share in the special milestone.

The Canadian rapper shared several heart-warming photos of the event showing the effort and appreciation he has for his mom, Sandi Graham. The carousel of photos included a very sweet Adonis assisting his grandmother in blowing out the candles on a giant birthday cake.

Drake and Adonis Graham also shared lens time with the youngster dressed in a sharp grey suit and white turtle neck, while Drake wore a tan-colored tuxedo with a white inside shirt.

Both father and son sported neatly braided hairstyles, with Adonis throwing up the peace sign. There is also a sweet photo showing Drake, his mother, his son, and his father all posing for a photograph as they all flashing big smiles. Drizy also shared a selfie video of him and his mom joking around while Adonis popped into the video, making funny faces.

Drake also shared a sweet caption using lyrics from Sizzla Kalonji’s “Thank You Mamma” as he shared his love and respect for his mother and her sacrifices.

“Thank you mama for the 9 months you carried me through… all the pain and suffering. No one knows the pressure you bear just only you… give you all my love,” the rapper wrote, referencing Sizzla Kalonji.

Many of Drake’s fans and followers shared birthday blessings for Ms. Graham, including DJ Khaled, who wrote “Love and more Blessings,” French Montana, and many others.

Drake shares a close relationship with his mother, who raised him as a single parent from the time he was five years old after she and his father separated.

Graham’s life with her famous son was far from easy as she struggled to make ends meet to raise her son while also battling osteoporosis and severe joint pain that caused her to be bedridden for much of the rapper’s childhood. Over the course of his career, Drake has received public support from his mother, who supports his rap career and has even given him his flowers for his Certified Lover Boy album in 2021.

Sizzla Kalonji recently made headlines for burning his platinum plaques he received for his work on DJ Khaled’s albums. The We The Best Music Group’s producer has not responded to the incident and it’s unknown if he and Sizzla had a conversation in the aftermath.