Drake, NBA YoungBoy The Most Streamed Artists Of 2022 So Far

Drake and NBA YoungBoy are the two most streamed artistes of 2022 so far, with Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and

Drake is on vacation, but his music is working around the clock as he remains the most-streamed artist for 2022. On Thursday, Chart Data which is a recognized source for MRC Data compilations from Billboard said that the “One Dance” rapper is a cut above the rest, but he slightly inches out NBA YoungBoy, whose growing popularity is undeniable in recent weeks.

According to Chart Data, Drake’s No. 1 spot is for most-streamed artists within the United States with 1.4 billion streams, followed by YoungBoy with 1.3 billion.

Youngboy’s place is surprising as he inches past artists who were previously considered unbeatable, like Taylor Swift, who came in at No. 3 with 1.2 billion, and The Weekend at 1.1 billion at No. 4.

At No. 5, the late Juice WRLD came in at 1.1 billion, tying with the weekend, while the remaining artists rounding off the top 10 10 are Kanye West at No. 6 with 840 million, Eminem at No. 7 with 710 million, Kodak Black at No. 8 with 660 million, Rod Wave at No. 9 tying with Kodak Black and controversial country singer Morgan Wallen coming in at No. 10 with 640 million.

The streaming update, which comes up in March, notably misses several big-name female rappers like Minaj and Cardi B. The listing hasn’t changed much except for NBA YoungBoy being the newcomer to the Top 10 at such a high position.

In the meantime, Drake is set to continue his chart dominance which comes over from 2021, when he was named the most-streamed artist for that year. According to Chart Data, one of out every 131 streams played was a Drake song.

The rapper’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, was released in September of 2021. The album was released at the height of Drake’s and Kanye West’s beef. According to Billboard, CLB raked in over 430 million audio streams in just three days after release, outperforming Kanye’s Donda, which hit 423 million in eight days.

The album broke both Apple Music and Spotify’s single-day records and held its No. one spot on the Billboard 200 chart for several weeks. Drake’s era continues with him being awarded the Billboard Artist of the Decade Award given to him last year.

In the meantime, the rapper has been on vacation in the Caribbean. He hasn’t hinted at new music yet, but the year is just started, and there is room for surprises.