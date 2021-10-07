Drake & NBA YoungBoy Collab A High Possibility Says OG 3Three

Drake and NBA YoungBoy, two of the hottest rappers in the game currently, might be finally working together.

Drake is definitely the rapper with the magic touch these days, and other rappers have been eyeing his Billboard throne. Now that Certified Lover Boy has cemented his place in the musical history books, it seems that he’ll have to step down this week after NBA YoungBoy’s latest album, Sincerely, Kentrell, may have beaten CLB for the top spot by about 3000 more albums sales.

There’s no love lost between the two though, and there may even be a collab in the works. That’s at least according to his brother OG 3Three, who revealed during an interview on streaming platform Stationhead, that Drake and his brother already have a track in the works.

“Me and Drake was really talking about Top, going ahead and getting the deal sealed with me and him linking up,” he said. He added: “That’s the whole collab we workin’ on as we speak. Yes, that is in the works.”

NBA YoungBoy is still behind bars, but his career hasn’t slowed down. He created history when his album took the top spot as he joined two other greats in the game, Lil Wayne and 2Pac, as the only artists to go No. 1 while in prison.

This is his third studio album, and it was released on September 24, 2021, through Never Broke Again and Atlantic Records. The album, which contains no features, dethroned Drake’s CLB three-week reign on the Billboard 200. It’s sold roughly 137,000 total album-equivalent units to edge out CLB.

YoungBoy was taken into FBI custody earlier this year in March following a chaotic street pursuit in Los Angeles. He’s now facing multiple drug and weapons charges after law enforcement said that they seized handguns, rifles, drugs, $47,000 in cash, jewelry, and a $300,000 check during his initial arrest in 2020.