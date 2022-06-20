Drake Cosigns Fake Drake Getting Kicked Out Houston Club

Drake has seemingly cosigns Fake Drake getting kicked out of a club in Houston.

Fake Drake is definitely enjoying his time in the spotlight. The OVO boss doppelganger was apparently kicked out of a club in Houston over the weekend, but he insists that he was working to promote Drake’s latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday, June 19, and the promoter and club owner Chris Chizer shared his side of things on his Instagram Stories. In a video, he shows that he actually kicked Fake Drake, also known as Izzyy Drake out of his strip club, Area 29, in Houston, Texas.

In the clip, he is visibly upset that Fake Drake, whose real name is Izzy Drake, is in his establishment.

“Fake Drake can’t be in Area 29. Fake Drake can’t be in here, he’s got to go!” he can be heard saying.

The club owner then asks for the assistance of a patron to record him as he demands his security to get “his ass up out of here now.” He also adds that Drake is his partner and one of his best friends, which is why he does not want to have anything to do with Izzyy.

Later on, Fake Drake also took to Instagram Live to explain his side of things. According to him, the whole thing was staged to help promote Drake’s latest studio effort. During the IG Live, he also revealed that he and Chris had agreed to create a fake scenario to help promote the album.

He even claimed that the real Drake was in on it as well. He said the evidence of this was a blog post on DJ Akademiks’ IG page about the viral video, which was liked by Drake.

Izzyy Drake also revealed that he makes as much as $10,000 to do club walk-ins, so he doesn’t care if he is kicked out of a club.