Dr Ramsammy presents Credentials to UN Office at Geneva

Guyana’s new Permanent Secretary to the United Nations Office at Geneva presenting his Credentials

See below for a statement on the New Permanent Representative of Guyana, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, Presenting his Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva:

Leslie Ramsammy, the new Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ramsammy had been serving as an Advisor to the Minister of Health of Guyana, concurrently serving as Chair of the Presidential Commission on Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease since 2020, and as Chair of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation since 2022. He served as the Minister of Agriculture of Guyana from 2011 to 2015, and as Minister of Health from 2001 to 2011.

Mr. Ramsammy has extensive experience in the field of public health. He has served as Chairman of the Executive Board of Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV/AIDS, Chairman of the Caribbean Community’s Council for Human and Social Development, and Chairman of the Caribbean Public Health Agency. He also served as Chairman of the Global Fund for Affordable Medicines for Malaria between 2010 and 2011, and as President of the World Health Organization’s sixty-first World Assembly (2008-2009).

Mr. Ramsammy has a PhD from St. John’s University, New York (1982), a master’s degree from the same University (1979), and a bachelor’s degree from Pace University in New York (1977). He was Menschel Fellow at the Harvard School of Public Health in 2015.