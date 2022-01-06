Dr Leslie Ramsammy appointed Chairman of GPHC



Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony and new GPHC Chairman Dr Leslie Ramsammy Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony and new GPHC Chairman Dr Leslie Ramsammy

A new Board of Directors has been appointed for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), with effect from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Chairman of the Board is Dr Leslie Ramsammy who is the current Adviser to the Minister of Health.

The Board held its first meeting on Wednesday January 5, 2022 at the GPHC Boardroom.

The other members of the Board are as follows:

1. Mr. Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants

2. Mr. Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

3. Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association

4. Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, GPHC (ex-officio member)

5. Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member)

6. Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG

7. Ms. Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association

8. Ms. Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU)

9. Ms. Verna Adrian, representing the Ministry of Finance