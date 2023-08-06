Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Labarotory receives dual accreditations

Chief Executive Officer of Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, Dr Madhu Singh with staff of the laboratory displaying the accreditations

Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory on Saturday announced the extension of its testing capabilities to include histopathology tests, special stains, and immunohistochemistry tests.

According to the hospital, this is significant enhancement to its laboratory services as it has been officially accredited by both the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

Histopathology, special stains, and immunohistochemistry tests play a crucial role in diagnosing various diseases and conditions, enabling our medical professionals to provide more accurate and comprehensive patient care. With this expansion of services, Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory said that it reaffirms its commitment to delivering the highest quality diagnostic solutions to our valued patients and healthcare partners.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards has granted accreditation to the laboratory’s extended scope of testing under the GYS 170: 2021 standard. This recognition underscores the laboratory’s compliance with the national guidelines and maintenance of high industry standards. The hospital also announced that its laboratory has also received accreditation from the prestigious American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) under the ISO 15189:2012 standard.

“We are delighted to extend our range of services to include histopathology, special stains, and immunohistochemistry tests. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Laboratory as we continue to pursue excellence in healthcare diagnostics,” said Chief Executive Officer of Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital, Dr Madhu Singh.

“The accreditation from both the Guyana National Bureau of Standards and A2LA reinforces our laboratory’s commitment to adhering to stringent quality control measures, continuous improvement, and the highest levels of patient safety. Our team of highly skilled and experienced pathologists and medical technologists remains dedicated to upholding these standards and providing accurate and timely results,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday evening.