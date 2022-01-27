Dr Anthony laments slow uptake of booster doses

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today lamented the slow uptake of Covid-19 booster doses.

To date, a total of 36,866 booster doses have been administered countrywide. A regional breakdown shows that 18,829 booster jabs were administered in Region Four followed by 6,295 in Region Six and then 5,354 in Region Three.

In Region Nine, 1,074 booster doses were distributed while in Region Five, 2,191 were given out and in Region Two, 1,552 persons received their booster jabs.

Regions One, Seven, Eight and Ten are lagging behind with 664, 338, 221 and 384 booster doses respectively.

“These numbers need to go up quite a lot…we really need people to come out and get their booster doses,” Dr Anthony said.

In terms of vaccination figures for adults, 422,165 have received one dose while 310,938 are inoculated with two doses.

For the 12 to 17 age category, 32,435 persons have received their first jabs while 22,789 are fully immunised.

Only a few days ago, the Health Minister said Guyana will consider changing its travel protocols to include this third jab as a requirement to enter the country.