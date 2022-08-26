Dottin too much for GAW Women

The Guyana Amazon Warriors women registered their first loss of the 6IXTY tournament, after recording two back-to-back victories.

Facing a strengthened TKR, which included the addition of the World Boss Deandra Dottin, the Warriors had no reply.

They could only afford 33-6 in 8 overs as the highest score from the Warriors camp was 9.The TKR bowlers were precise, Sune Luus bowled 2-6, while Geetika Kodali, Shenetta Grimmond and Hayley Jensen bagged one wicket each.

Heading into the chase TKR pressed on as they made light work of their target ending on 34 without loss in 3.5 overs.

Dottin was the aggressor as she smashed 22 off 15 balls to take her side over the line.The Warriors will now have to win their final game against the Barbados Royals if they are to book a spot in the semi-finals.