Dominica loses visa-free access to UK over security concerns

Dominican passport holders now need a visa to travel to and transit the United Kingdom.

UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement to the House of Commons. The visa restriction was imposed on Dominica, Honduras, Namibia, Timor-Leste, and Vanuatu.

In her remarks, Braverman commented: “Careful consideration of Dominica’s and Vanuatu’s operation of a citizenship by investment scheme has shown clear and evident abuse of the scheme, including the granting of citizenship to individuals known to pose a risk to the UK”.

“The decision to impose these visa requirements has been taken solely for migration and border security reasons and is not a sign of poor relations with these countries. Any decision to change a visa regime is not taken lightly and we keep our border and immigration system under regular review to ensure it continues to work in the UK national interest”.

She said arrangements are in place for nationals from these countries to apply for visas.

Braverman said an exception is being made for nationals of these countries, who have confirmed bookings, the travel visa-free to the UK no later than 16 August 2023.

Dominica joins Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Jamaica as the Caribbean countries whose passport holders need a visa to enter the UK.

Dominicans can still travel to 144 countries either visa-free or with visa on arrival access making their passport the 34th most powerful globally. (LOOP NEWS)