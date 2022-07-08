Doja Cat Defends ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Despite Leaking DMs About Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat is not shy in fawning over Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, but she is not taking too kindly at his fellow actor Noah Schnapp sharing her direct messages about wanting to shoot her shot at the artist.

On Thursday, Schnapp shared a series of the Grammy-winning artist’s DM where she enquired about Quinn.

It’s unclear if Doja Cat is in a relationship as she has been seen with a white man trying to hide in her Live videos. However, she shared public interest in Quinn months ago.

On Thursday, the rapper took to her Instagram Live to call out Schnapp for exposing her private conversation to the world and called him shady for sharing them online. The messages have now gone viral.

“The fact that this person, that Noah did that,” said Doja Cat. “Went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack, you know what I mean? That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit,” she said about him.

Doja Cat also said that Schnapp, who is 17 years old, made a mistake, and she understood, given his age.

“To be fair, this is like a kid,” said Doja Cat. “I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over, like, there’s no way he’s over like 21. And he might be, I could be wrong. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb shit, you say dumb shit, you fuckin’ fuck up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future.”

Schnapp has since deleted the TikTok post where Doja asked him, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu,” and, “Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

In the meantime, he replied, “LMAOO slide into his DMs.”

So far, Schnapp has not reacted to Doja’s comments, and Joseph Quinn has also not responded to her interest in him.

Fans of the Planet Her artist have reacted to the incident, with many taking sides due to the conversation being private between her and Schnapp.

Still, it’s unclear if she and Schnapp know each other personally, as that may cause her to feel betrayed by him.