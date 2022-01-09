Doja Cat and French Montana Reacts To Dating Rumors While In The Bahamas

Doja Cat must have caught wind of the dating rumors pairing her with her friend and collaborator, French Montana.

The 26-year-old star has now cleared the air on the speculations with a recent comment referring to the former Bad Boy rapper as her “brother.” Doja Cat and French Montana sparked dating rumors last year, and things intensified this week when they were spotted, along with other friends and family, having some sun-soaked gratification in the Bahamas to kick off the new year.

Pictures and videos circulating on social media show the “Handstand” collaborators having a good time at the Atlantis Resort on the Caribbean island.

The 37-year-old French Montana posted a video on his social media showing himself and Doja at the top of a water slide playfully bantering. Doja Cat, clad in a bikini, and French, in some colorful swim chunks and a black top, were also seen preparing to ride a huge water slide.

Other videos and pictures posted by the “No Stylist” rapper show the two hanging out at the beach and having fun at different dinners.

The videos soon after fueled dating rumors among fans, who judged their body language and concluded that the two have a hidden spark.

While it has been reported that the ultimate reason for the trip to the Bahamas was to celebrate French Montana’s lawyer Adam Zia’s birthday, some persons still held out hope of a long-term romance.

“I actually hope this is a thing and not a fling,” one person said, while another concluded, “French def hittin on doja.”

But Doja Cat has rubbished these talks, subtly maintaining that she and French are just friends.

“Love you brother,” Doja Cat commented below a set of pictures posted by French Montana, screaming to fans that they share an amazing friendship rather than a romantic relationship.

“Love u more,” French Montana replied.

@frenchmontana IG

Lydia Assrat, Doja Cat’s manager, also chimed in, “Fam! Love how we literally all become brothers and sisters as soon as we met.”

While this is meant to ward off the dating rumors, this is not the first time that the two are rumored to be romantically involved. Back in 2020, the pair sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a few yacht vacations. But even then, the “Say So” star rubbished these talks.

“Me and French got a song coming out. F**kin relax,” she had tweeted.

Doja Cat, born Amala Dlamini, was rumored to be dating a man unknown to the industry in recent months, and before that, the “Need to Know” rapper was romantically linked to Johnny Utah.

On the other hand, French Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, has kept his taste in stars and celebrities and was linked to Trina and Khloe Kardashian.