Doctor’s murder: Prime suspect arrested whilst trying to flee Guyana

Dead: Dr Colin Roach

The prime suspect in the murder of Dr Colin Roach was this morning arrested while he was attempting to flee to neighbouring Suriname.

Police arrested the suspect at around 05:00h at the “backtrack” route to Suriname, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

INews was told that ranks from the Major Crimes Unit tracked the suspect’s phone which led them to Berbice.

Persons close with the investigation confirmed that the suspect is a friend of the medical practitioner, who was on Tuesday night found in a pool of blood in his Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown Office.

In fact, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had confirmed with this publication on Thursday that police had visited the home of the suspect, who is close friend of the doctor, but he and his family were not there.

Just yesterday, investigators discovered the doctor’s vehicle at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Police in a report said two males who worked with the doctor on Tuesday said the clinic was opened for business between 07:00h and 15:00h.

After the clinic closed, one of the males went out of the building while the other retired to his living quarters in the top flat, leaving the doctor in his office on the middle flat.

Police said at 20:00h a male was seen exiting the building and returned about seven minutes later and re-entered the clinic.

About 22:18h, the vehicle belonging to the doctor headed north out of Duke Street.

It was further observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on which prompted one of the employees to call the doctor on his cellular phone, but he received no answer.

The medical doctor was later found lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area.

Police were summoned and a wound was seen on the left side of the doctor’s forehead.