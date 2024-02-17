Doctor wins SUV in Massy Stores Christmas Jackpot promotion



In a thrilling finale to Massy Stores’ Christmas Jackpot promotion, Dr Yara MartinezDiaz emerged as the fortunate customer to claim the grand prize – the sleek MG ZScompact SUV. The promotion, which ran throughout the holiday season, offeredcustomers the chance to win various prizes, culminating with the drawing of thewinner.

Diaz, a medical doctor, expressed delight at winning the coveted vehicle. “I feel sohappy; I am deeply grateful for this prize. Thank you, Massy Stores,” she exclaimed. “When they called me, I thought it was a joke. I was so surprised; I was screamingwhen they called me, everybody was asking me if I was alright. It’s a dream cometrue,” she added.

(L-R) General Manager of Massy Stores, Robert Singh; winner Dr Yara Martinez Diaz; CEO and Snr Vice President of Massy Distribution, Navin Thakur; Marketing Supervisor of Massy Stores, Chrystel Taylor; and Assistant Vice President of Massy Stores Guyana, Christpen Bobb-Semple, during the handing over of the keys for the new MG ZS compact SUV from Massy Stores’ 2023/4 Christmas Jackpot Promotion

General Manager of Massy Stores, Robert Singh, who handed the keys to Diaz said,“Yara, your support and patronage are sincerely appreciated, and we are thrilled thatthe MG ZS SUV will be joining your life’s journey…may your new ride bring youendless joy and adventures.”

Diaz is a medical doctor who has been practicing gynecology in Guyana for over adecade.

Chrystel Taylor, Marketing Supervisor of Massy Stores, was also bubbling withexcitement as she shared in the winner’s euphoria. “We are thrilled to have beenable to offer such an electrifying prize as part of our Christmas Jackpot promotion.There's nothing quite like witnessing the sheer delight on the winner's face when they see their prize,” she said.

The Christmas Jackpot promotion saw a surge in customer participation as shopperseagerly took advantage of the opportunity to win weekly prizes at each Massy Storesbranch across Guyana while doing their holiday shopping. The festive atmosphereand spirit of giving were palpable throughout the promotion, adding an extra layer ofjoy to the holiday season for 65 customers who won weekly prizes, including localtours, appliances, and shopping vouchers that were up for grabs at each MassyStores branch.

The delivery of the new MG ZS SUV marked a memorable and rewarding conclusionto Massy Stores Guyana’s second edition of the Christmas Jackpot promotion.Participation in the prize draws was effortless – customers earned one entry forevery $5,000 spent at any of the five Massy Stores across Guyana. With moreentries came greater odds of winning.

Meanwhile, Massy Stores is excited to share that it recently launched its website,https://www.shopmassystoresgy.com/ which is seamlessly connected to its flagshipstore – Massy Stores Mega. This online platform allows individuals to convenientlyshop for groceries, appliances, and more from anywhere using their credit/debit card.The company will continue to utilise technology to enhance customers’ shoppingexperience.