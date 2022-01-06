Doctor, who was suspended for sexual harassment, main suspect in GPHC arson



Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that a doctor who is attached at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has been arrested and questioned in relation to the fire which erupted at the institution’s Echocardiology Laboratory on January 1.

The doctor in question was sent leave on December 31 following a complaint of sexual harassment made by a female worker.

The doctor, who was arrested and questioned on Tuesday, has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has already pronounced that the inferno at the GPHC was an act of arson.

INews understands that a review of security footage shows the doctor in the hospital’s compound moments before the fire. He was reportedly seen acting in a suspicious manner and when questioned, gave conflicting reports regarding his purpose at the institution.

Over $20M in equipment were damaged in the blaze.

According to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, the destruction of the equipment will compromise the institution’s cardiac programme.

The Health Minister has already cautioned that disruption to services offered at the echocardiography laboratory can last for months as authorities seek to procure new equipment.

At the time of the fire, there were at least 11 patients in the vicinity – seven in the cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four in another ICU. They were all evacuated to safety.