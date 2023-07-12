DNA tests confirm skeletal remains found at Madewini are those of missing Policeman

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday stated that the DNA tests performed on the skeletal remains found at Madewini back in April proved to be those of missing Police Constable, Quincy Lewis.

On April 19, 2023, a team of Forensic investigators from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters was dispatched to an abandoned sandpit along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway where human skeletal remains believed to be those of Lewis were recovered.

Dead: Quincy Lewis

However, due to the advanced state of the remains, the process of positive identification was not possible without DNA testing. As such, samples were obtained from the close relatives of the deceased and were thereafter sent overseas for testing.

On completion of the testing process, the results confirmed the remains to be those of Constable Quincy Lewis.

On June 19, 2020, Lewis visited his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara home to uplift a few pieces of clothes since he was supposed to be inline. After collecting the items, he boarded a motor car and left, and was not heard from since then.

The man’s brother, Revon Jordon, had told this publication that he became aware that his brother was missing when the owner of the car he left in, came looking for him four days later.

Lewis’ family at the time said they were under the impression that he was inline since they did not hear from him.

However, when they contacted his place of work, they were told that he did not turn up for work. Several efforts were made to contact Lewis’ phone but they were all futile.

Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance recordings revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge, which is less than a 10-minute drive from where he was stationed at Agricola. He was last seen entering Greenfield Park, East Bank Demerara.

A few months after he disappeared, Lewis’ cell phone was found in the Timehri, East Bank Demerara area with the screen cracked.