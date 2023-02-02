DJ Mustard To Pay Ex-Wife Chanel Thierry $18K In Child Support

Record producer DJ Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have settled their child support battle, with both agreeing on $18,342 monthly instead of the $80,000 originally demanded by Chanel.

According to Radar Online, the couple filed documents on Tuesday notifying the court of the intended settlement agreement, which would cover the couple’s three children. The couple has been in the throes of a bitter divorce battle after the beatmaker DJ Mustard filed for divorce from his ex-wife Chanel in 2022. His divorce petition had cited the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences,” as is common in non-contentious divorce proceedings.

DJ Mustard had applied for joint legal and physical custody of his minor children, and he also wanted to be equally involved in educational and medical decisions. He had, however, rejected the $82,628 per month child support in which Chanel claimed that Mustard made $10 million in 2020 and could afford that rate of support.

However, Mustard said he could only pay $18,342. His ex-wife had claimed that she was owed money, but Mustard said he had paid $40,000 more than what was requested.

DJ Mustard and his wife were married in 2020 after being together for many years, but it appears that they separated last July.

Chanel had also wanted the producer to cough up $35,000 per month in spousal support, but Mustard hit back with receipts which showed that he continued to maintain his ex-wife even after they separated, and he also honored a premarital agreement for a buy-out should they separate.

“Chanel’s claim that I have starved her out financially since separation is a flat-out lie. From the time Chanel and I separated in May 2022, I continued to uphold my obligation to support her and the children. I continued to pay all of Chanel’s living expenses, including all of her credit card bills. I also continued paying Chanel’s housing costs and the children’s expenses including private school tuition,” his submission said.

He added, “Along with the voluntary child support, I also have continued paying for 100% of our children’s educational, medical and extra-curricular expenses. Finally, I have also paid 100% of our agreed-upon spousal support buy-out of $315,000 in accordance with the terms of the Premarital Agreement.”

DJ Mustard said that he has also continued to pay the car note on his ex-wife’s Lamborghini Urus and that he wanted spousal support to be nullified in light of their premarital agreement.

The couple shares three kids, Kiylan, Kauner, and Kody.