Dismissed Election Petition: Govt ‘disappointed’, to challenge Appeal Court’s decision at CCJ

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Dismissed Election Petition: Govt ‘disappointed’, to challenge Appeal Court’s decision at CCJ
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, in an interview after the Court of Appeal ruled it has jurisdiction to hear the dismissed election petition, expressed disappoin…