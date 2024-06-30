Diletta Doretti announced as World Bank Group Representative for Guyana

Diletta Doretti

Starting today, Diletta Doretti becomes the World Bank Group Resident Representative for Guyana, a position that will unify country-level leadership across the institution to better support Guyana’s public and private sector priorities. This newly created position provides a single point of contact for access to the full breadth of World Bank Group products and services and will enhance the institutions’ ability to address global challenges, and drive development with speed, efficiency, and impact.

“Our goal is to increase operations in Guyana and having a unified leadership to partner with the government and the private sector will ensure that we can deliver impactful results,” said Doretti. “We are exploring key sectors including agribusiness, tourism, education, access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well transportation and logistics infrastructure.”

In Guyana, the World Bank Group works to advance human capital, with a particular focus on education and strengthening climate resilience to flood risk management. Doretti, who previously led the Group’s engagements with the public sector in Guyana, will now also be responsible for deepening and managing the partnership with Guyanese authorities and the private sector. Additionally, Doretti will develop integrated solutions that span both sectors to ensure the effective implementation of the World Bank Group’s engagement framework in Guyana.

Since joining in 2002, Doretti has held various positions at the World Bank, including as Senior Private Sector Development Specialist for the World Bank West Africa region, based in Mali. She has extensive World Bank experience, including country engagements and developing strategies for private sector development, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The introduction of joint country representation is an important step towards building a stronger World Bank Group. Guyana is one of 21 World Bank Group offices transitioning to a single World Bank Group Country Manager or Resident Representative for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).