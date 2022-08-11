Digicel moves office to Pegasus corporate center

Please see below full press release:

Digicel is pleased to inform all of our customers that in order to provide you with improved access to our corporate services, both our Sales office and store have been relocated from their previous location at Fort & Barrack Streets to a new, larger and more convenient location in the New Pegasus Corporate Office, located on Seawall Road, Kingston, Georgetown.

This new state-of-the-art facility brings our customer more ease of access to our services, with ample parking and improved facilities. Corporate customers, as always, can pay their bills, acquire new services, seek support and access all standard services at this location, and we look forward to welcoming our business customers to our new offices.