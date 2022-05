The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

See below for a statement from Digicel Guyana: Digicel offers customers in Guyana the best mobile network, as well as the best coverage and the best speeds – that’s according to Ookla, the global leaders in internet testing and analysis. Ookla’s Speedtest testing data for the period July to December 2021 showed Digicel’s mobile network […]