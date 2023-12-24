Diamond man fatally shot by reputed wife’s lover

Dead: Ketezel Bazillo,

A Diamond, East Bank Demerara, man was shot dead by another male with whom his reputed wife was having an affair.

The dead man has been identified as Ketezel Bazillo, a 31-year-old self-employed resident of Lot 769 New Young Professionals Housing Scheme at Diamond.

The incident occurred at around 04:30hrs today after Bazillo returned home to find the suspect in his house.

Police are looking for the suspect Muammar Jabbar called ‘Omar Jabbar’ of Albouystown. According to the police, Jabbar was released from prison for murder about two weeks ago.

Wanted: Muammar Jabbar called ‘Omar Jabbar’

Investigations reveal that Bazillo lived with his 38-year-old reputed wife Wanda Jones, and four children (the youngest 12 and the eldest 16 years old).

Jones told investigators that around 22:00hrs last night, she was decorating the home for the holiday season when she called Jabbar, whom she has known for several years and is having a relationship with, to bring some KFC for them.

Jabbar arrived at her home with a bucket of chicken and she invited him inside the house where he stayed for the night.

At about 04:00hrs this morning, Bazillo came home and called out to his wife for her to open the front door and she hesitated. Bazillo became annoyed and he questioned her timing.

She then told him that Jabbar was inside the house and he asked her why she got a convicted criminal in his house. After she refused to open the door, Brazillo went to the eastern bedroom window where he removed several louvre panes and entered the house through the window. The house is a one-flat concrete structure in a fenced yard with several glass louvre windows attached to the building.

Bazillo confronted Jabbar who pulled out a handgun and discharged a round at Bazillo, who fell to the ground. Jabbar then went over him and discharged another round at Bazillo.

Bazillo’s body was examined and two gunshot wounds were seen, one to the neck and one to the chin area.

The scene was processed by investigators and a .32 spent shell was found in the bedroom. Several broken louvre windows were seen in the bedroom.

Several persons were interviewed and statements are being taken. Investigations continue.