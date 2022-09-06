DHB opens to vehicles weighing up to 18 tonnes

The Demerara Harbour Bridge

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has announced that the Demerara Harbour Bridge will is now opened to vehicles weighing 18 tonnes.

The Minister is also issuing an urgent call to truck drivers to desist from “hard-breaking” [reducing speed suddenly] on the bridge.”

On Sunday, the DHB was closed to vehicular traffic from approximately 11:31hrs due to an accident, and following immediate remedial works, vehicles weighing 10 tonnes and under were allowed to cross the bridge the following day

The Minister has also expressed his appreciation to the Management and staff of the DHBC for ensuring the inconvenience to members of the public was not prolonged.

“I wish to thank the hardworking staff of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, who assiduously worked all night to repair the recently damaged section of the DHB. Thanks to the commitment of General Manager Mr. Wayne Watson and the entire team, vehicles with higher weight loads (18 tonnes and below) can now cross the bridge,” Minister Edghill has stated.

“Hard-breaking must not be practiced as it can affect the bridge,” the Minister said.