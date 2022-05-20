DHB may have to be closed for several days to facilitate repairs

The Demerara Harbour Bridge

In order to facilitate critical repair works on the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), commuters are being urged to prepare for interrupted service that could last several days.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill said on Friday that while a new bridge across the Demerara River is in the pipeline for 2025, relentless efforts have to be undertaken to maintain the existing infrastructure.

Funds have been invested for the repair of two spans of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. While repairs along Span 10 have been completed, a new Span 9 has been built externally and needs to be installed.

“Span 9 has been built off-site. It was so badly damaged that we couldn’t repair. We had to build a new Span 9. This is the dilemma that we have; we have to take out Span 9 and put in the new Span 9.”

“There will be some hours or some days where the Demerara Harbour Bridge would not be available for the travelling public…We are looking and we are planning. It may take about three to five days that we will have interruption to service.”

The Public Works Ministry is awaiting Cabinet’s approval to move forward with the upgrade works.

However, Minister Edghill has reassured that several contingency plans will be put in place to allow for vehicles to traverse the river at two locations. Water taxis will also be plying the route on a 24-hour basis.

“We will make a public announcement as to when that operation will take place. To facilitate that short-term operation, we have studied and we will put initiatives in place. There is no need for panic…Cars, trucks and vehicles can possibly cross from two locations on both sides of the river on a 24-hour basis,” the Minister assured.