DHB expected to be opened by 18:00h today – Min Edghill

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill earlier today announced that the Demerara Harbour Bridge is expected to be opened to vehicular traffic by 18:00h.

He made this announcement following a visit to the facility to access works being undertaken on the retractor span 9. Works on the replacement of the retractor span commenced on Monday evening and were due to be completed by 23:59h on Thursday.

“We are doing a lot of the fine-tuning… and we are anticipating that by 6 PM this evening, the bridge will be open to vehicular traffic.

“Persons can start getting themselves ready and adjusted for a 6PM opening of the bridge,” Edghill posited.

He also added by 14:00h, the bride will undergo a retraction to ensure that it is in working order – once successful, the bridge will be cleared for opening at 18:00h.