Dharamlall’s file only 1 of thousands being addressed – DPP

Nigel Dharamlall

See full statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions:

DPP’S CHAMBERS PRESS STATEMENT – SEXUAL OFFENCE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST NIGEL DHARAMLALL

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has observed that members of the opposition political parties have mounted protests in front of its office.

The DPP’s Office will not be intimidated by these individuals who profess to want justice in a criminal matter even while a police file is being given due legal attention.

This police file in question, is only one of thousands of police files, which the DPP’s Office receives from all stations in all 10 administrative regions of Guyana for legal attention. Files for persons in custody are given priority.

We strongly urge the general public to desist from politicizing an alleged criminal offence. lt is indeed one of national interest a nd therefore, ALL statements/evidence MUST be considered before legal advice is given to the Guyana Police Force.

The DPP’s Office will continue to carry out its constitutional functions in an impartial manner.

Thank you!