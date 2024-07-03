Dharamkumar Seeraj tipped to be new High Commissioner to India

Dharamkumar Seeraj

The Guyana Government has written the Indian Government, seeking approval for Dharamkumar Seeraj to be appointed as the new High of Commissioner of Guyana to India – a position that has been vacation for nearly two years.

According to a source close to this matter, Guyana is awaiting approval from New Delhi before formally appointing Seeraj. This is likely to be done sometime before the end of this year.

Seeraj, a long-standing member of the ruling People’s Progressive Party, has been a Member of Parliament since 2006. Professionally, his career was primarily in the agriculture sector with him holding keys positions within the rice industry.

If Seeraj’s nomination for the role of Guyana’s High Commissioner to India is approved then his current seat in the National Assembly will be left vacant.

His appointment will see him filling the diplomatic post that became vacant in October 2022 after Guyana’s then High Commissioner to India, Charrandass Persaud, was recalled following the circulation of a video which showed him verbally abusing a female Indian citizen outside his official residence in New Delhi.

While an investigation by Indian authorities found no evidence of misconduct during the August 2021 incident, which only came to light more than a year later, President Dr Irfaan Ali, emphasising the importance of representatives of Guyana conducting themselves in the highest regard, had said it was in the “best interest” that Persaud return home.