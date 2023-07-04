Devindra Kissoon returns as AmCham President

Devindra Kissoon

The American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AmCham) has announced the successful re-election of its President and Board of Directors during the organisation’s 5th Annual General Meeting held last Friday, at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

Since its establishment, the purpose of the Chamber has been to provide a network and support structure for US enterprises doing business in Guyana. AmCham Guyana’s main success has revolved around creating a platform for its members to collaborate, and explore potential partnerships.

This has been facilitated through business networking events, seminars, and workshops allowing US based entities to connect with the local private and public sectors.

Mr. Devindra Kissoon, who has been instrumental in driving this recent growth and development, was unanimously re-elected as the President of AmCham Guyana, for a second term. The re-elected members of the Executive Committee include Ms. Iman Cummings, Mr. Shyam Nokta, and Mr. Eduardo Reple, who will serve as Vice Presidents, while Mr. Fitzroy McLeod has been re-elected to the position of Treasurer of the Chamber.

The re-election of the President and Board of Directors reflects the continued trust and confidence placed in the leadership of AmCham Guyana. The re-elected Board of Directors set to serve from 2023-2025, represent a diverse blend of American and Guyanese business entities from all major industry sectors within the country.

These members include: Adam Rahaman of InVentive Capital Logistics, Alex Mistri of HESS Guyana Exploration Ltd, Dallas Thomas of Praetorian Executive Protection Services, Earl Carribon of SOL Guyana Inc., Eduardo Reple of Guyana Marriott Hotel, Eshwar Thakurdin of GTT, Fitzroy McLeod of National Milling Company of Guyana Inc., German Ernesto Consuegra Jaluba of Machinery Corporation of Guyana Inc., Iman Khan of Cummings Corum Restaurant Group Inc., Jon Charles Rhodes of Baker Hughes Guyana Inc., Melissa Varswyk of Georgetown American University, Navindra Thakur of Massy Distribution Guyana Inc, Paul James of Fix-It Hardware Black and Decker Inc., Phillip Rietema of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana, Rosh Khan of Social Rank Media, Shyam Nokta of Environmental Management Consultants, Vahman Jurai of Halliburton Guyana Inc., and Valeri Khan of Queens Atlantic Investment Inc.

During the 5th Annual General Meeting, members of AmCham Guyana were provided with an overview of the organization’s accomplishments over the past five years and its plans for future membership growth and service expansion. The meeting also served as a platform for members to engage in discussions, share ideas, and explore collaborative opportunities.