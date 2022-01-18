Despite charge against cop, Dartmouth residents resume protest over Boston killing



The protest this morning at Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast

Residents of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast have started protesting again, calling for justice over the killing of businessman Orin Boston which occurred on September 15, 2021.

However, the cop who was responsible for his demise has since been charged.

On January 14, Police Constable Sherwin Peters was granted $1M bail after being charged with the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The 32-year-old man of Linden, Region Ten, who was unrepresented by counsel, is due back in court next month.

Boston, 29, was shot at around 04:00h by the SWAT officers who went to his home during an anti-crime operation in the region. In an official statement, the police said there was a confrontation between ranks and the businessman, during which he was shot. Boston was reportedly shot to the upper left arm with a .223 caliber gun.