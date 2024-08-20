Derrick John re-elected as NTC Chairman

Derrick John [Guyana Chronicle photo]

On the first day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, Toshaos from various district councils elected a 20-member executive committee, which then selected a core committee comprising the chairman, secretary, treasurer, and other office bearers.

Derrick John, Toshao of Moraikobai Village, was re-elected as the Council’s Chairman, while Sonia Latchman, Toshao of Bethany, returned as the vice chairperson. Shane Cornelius, Toshao of Karrau, retained the position of secretary, and Toshao Alvoro Simon was elected as treasurer.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, urged the newly elected executive to embrace collective decision-making and fair leadership to effectively drive the development of their respective villages.

She emphasised that all members bear a responsibility to their people and must, by law, engage with their respective communities to initiate development programmes.

“Even though you may not be a member of the executive…All the democratically elected toshaos have similar responsibilities, and that responsibility transcends through the entire group…We must carry forward the mandate that has been placed on us with respect to our role on behalf of our people,” she underscored.

Collective-decision making should also be implemented, she further stressed.

“You are actually being elected by the membership of the NTC to provide a higher level of leadership among yourselves. And so as a collective, I also want to ask that you work together well, that you seek to have consensus decisions, and to work in the best interest of the membership,” she encouraged.

Minister Sukhai highlighted the importance of adhering to the law, developing initiatives within legal boundaries, and fostering unity, positivity, and proactivity in implementing such initiatives.

For those who are not part of the executive, Minister Sukhai underscored that it is essential to support and encourage the governing team in implementing the NTC-planned programme and to always hold them accountable.

In concluding her presentation, the minister expressed faith in the council and a commitment to continued collaboration, urging them to remain vigilant against criticisms seeking to hinder their mandate.

The NTC, as the principal body responsible for promoting and protecting indigenous rights, was established under the Amerindian Act of 2006.

It is mandated to represent Guyana’s first people, plan and develop policies, programmes and projects aimed at sustainable development, and to improve and promote the rights of the first peoples.