Deputy Toshao of Shulinab Village dies in motorcycle accident

Dead: Deputy Toshao of Shulinab Village Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis, the 52-year-old Deputy Toshao of Shulinab Village in South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, was killed in an accident on Friday night.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at about 19:22h on the Quarrie Access Trail in Central Rupununi involving Lewis’s motorcycle and Motor Pickup #PVV 1398, which is owned by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and driven at the time by a 39-year-old resident of Lethem.

It was reported that the pick-up driver was imbibing alcoholic beverages at Katoonarib Village with a friend when they left for Lethem.

At the time, Lewis was proceeding South along the eastern side of Quarrie Access Trail on his motorcycle while the Pickup was proceeding North at a fast rate and ended up in the path of the motorcyclist.

The driver of the pickup attempted to swerve away from the motorcycle but failed to avoid a collision. As a result, the motorcyclist fell onto the Trail surface where he received injuries on his body and the motorcycle became engulfed in flames.

Lewis was picked up by the police and public-spirited citizens in an unconscious condition and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was subsequently escorted to the Lethem Regional Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The driver of the Pickup is in custody, according to the police.