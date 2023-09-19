Deputy Superintendent Omesh Arjune returns from overseas studies with first-class distinction

Omesh Arjune

Deputy Superintendent of Police Omesh Arjune recently graduated from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in India, where he pursued a Master of Arts (MA) in Human Resource Management and Labour Relations, which he successfully completed with a first-class distinction.

DSP Arjune, who was at the time attached to Regional Division No. 6 (Berbice) as the Sub-Divisional Officer, was granted a full scholarship from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in 2021 to attain a Master’s in the aforementioned course.

During this time, he also pursued another Master’s — this time in Business Administration, which he graduated in January of this year with a distinction from Charisma University in Turks and Caicos Island.

He also holds a Diploma in Public Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Management, both attained from the University of Guyana. DSP Arjune is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Law (LLB) at the University of Guyana, after which he intends to complete his LEC at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

The young brilliant mind intends to use his new knowledge to help build and develop the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while bridging the gap between the GPF and the public. With this, he noted that he is empowered to do more for the Police Force and to serve the people of Guyana better.

Arjune thanked the Force and, by extension, the Government of India for affording him the opportunity to reach greater heights in his academic pursuits. The Deputy Superintendent encouraged other ranks to pursue higher education, pointing out that the vision is to transform the organisation from a Force to a Service, which is being pursued through training and capacity building.

As such, he stated that it will be a plus for the Force when ranks are academically inclined as they can better engage with the public and better share knowledge with their colleagues, which he strongly believes will foster better relationships with the members of the public.

As it relates to people who are aspiring to join the GPF, DSP Arjune encouraged them to join and invest in this noble organisation as they have nothing to lose but all to gain while serving their country.

During a courtesy visit this morning, the Top Cop Mr. Clifton Hicken, congratulated him on his accomplishments while encouraging him to keep up the great work while executing his duties to the general public. Commissioner Hicken also wished him well in his academic journey and as a member of the GPF family.