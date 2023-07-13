Deportee convicted of raping teen girl slapped with life sentence

A shopkeeper who was deported to Guyana after serving time in a United States jail for a sex crime has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a similar offence by a High Court Judge.

The convict, Wesley Bazil, called “Tappy”, had the custodial punishment imposed on him on Thursday for the offences of rape and sexual activity committed on a girl, 15.

Trial Judge Navindra Singh said that this sex offender is not eligible for parole.

After hours of deliberation last month, a 12-member jury unanimously found him guilty on each of the two charges at the Sexual Offences Court in Demerara.

In December 2020, Bazil touched the girl inappropriately after she went to his shop to make a purchase. The following month, he dragged her to the back of his yard and raped her.

Her parents only found out that she had been sexually abused after her mother came across text messages between her and a friend on her cell phone.

A report was filed with the Police, and Bazil was arrested and prosecuted.