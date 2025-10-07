Deo claims victory at Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) came alive on Sunday, October 5, 2025 as golfers took to the course for the highly-anticipated Trophy Stall Golf Tournament.

The event once again showcased skill, sportsmanship, and strong camaraderie among the club’s members.

Emerging as the overall winner was Dr Joaan Deo, who delivered an impressive performance with a gross score of 82 and a net of 68, edging out the second-place winner by countback with 39 gross on the back nine. This win marks a remarkable achievement for Dr Deo, who expressed both joy and gratitude following her victory.

“It feels really good to win this tournament, especially being my first tournament for 2025 and also four months post-partum,” said Dr Deo. “The competition was much needed in preparation for the Guyana Open in November, and being the winner among the men makes it even more special.”

Closely following was Fazil Haniff, who matched Deo’s net 68 with a gross of 89 and handicap of 21, while Anand Persaud and Parmanand Persaud tied for third and fourth respectively with net scores of 71. Troy Cadogan rounded off the top five with a gross of 97, handicap of 24, and net of 73.

Additional prizes were awarded to standout performers:

Longest Drive: Troy Cadogan

Nearest to the Pin (NTP): Ian Gouveia

Most Net Pars: Parmanand Persaud (11)

Best Gross: Avinash Persaud (76)

Lusignan Golf Club extended heartfelt appreciation to Ramesh Sunich and Trophy Stall for their continued partnership and generous support of the club and its events. Trophy Stall remains one of the LGC’s longest-standing sponsors, consistently contributing to the development of golf in Guyana.

With the Suriname Invitational on the horizon on October 11-12, 2025, this tournament served as the perfect warm-up for local players seeking to fine-tune their game and test their competitive edge.